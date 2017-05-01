Chelsea Lauren Halford and Brandon James Poirot
Chelsea Lauren Halford and Brandon James Poirot Chelsea Lauren Halford, daughter of Stephen and Stefanie Halford, all of Decatur, will marry Brandon James Poirot, son of Mark Poirot and Sue and Randy Beaver, all of Wichita Falls, at the Halford residence in Decatur on June 3, 2017.The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC