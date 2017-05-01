Chelsea Lauren Halford and Brandon Ja...

Chelsea Lauren Halford and Brandon James Poirot

Chelsea Lauren Halford and Brandon James Poirot Chelsea Lauren Halford, daughter of Stephen and Stefanie Halford, all of Decatur, will marry Brandon James Poirot, son of Mark Poirot and Sue and Randy Beaver, all of Wichita Falls, at the Halford residence in Decatur on June 3, 2017.The Rev.

