Capital Murder warrant issued for 37 year old Dustin Hord

The warrant was issued by the Wichita Falls Police Department in connection with the death of 60-year-old Roger Aliff in October of 2016. A WFPD officer was stopped by a resident on October 4, 2016, who reported there was a man laying on the ground.

