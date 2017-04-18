"Black Hawk Down" survivor shares his story at a WF church
A retired United States Army Chaplain, who was prominently featured in the national best-seller and movie "Black Hawk Down," was in Wichita Falls Friday to share his story. At First Baptist Church's Beast Feast Jeff Struecker spoke in front of a sold out crowd about his experiences in hopes of encouraging other men.
