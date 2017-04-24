Bill Would Protect Kids Walking Home from School
The Senate Education Committee considered and quickly approved a measure that its author says will help communities protect kids walking to or from school as they pass through dangerous areas. "Imagine being afraid to walk home from school because you don't know what you'll encounter on your way," said Houston Senator Sylvia Garcia.
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Amy
|6
