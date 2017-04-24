Bill Would Protect Kids Walking Home ...

Bill Would Protect Kids Walking Home from School

19 hrs ago Read more: East Texas Review

The Senate Education Committee considered and quickly approved a measure that its author says will help communities protect kids walking to or from school as they pass through dangerous areas. "Imagine being afraid to walk home from school because you don't know what you'll encounter on your way," said Houston Senator Sylvia Garcia.

