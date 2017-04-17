Arrest made following incident on Polk Street
Wichita Falls Police responded to United Regional Hospital about a 40-year-old man being treated for life-threatening injuries Sunday around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim was involved in a disturbance with Kevin Earl Haynes, Jr., 23, in the 1500 block of Polk earlier in the day. During the investigation officers said they believed Haynes, Jr. struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC