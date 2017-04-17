Arrest made following incident on Pol...

Arrest made following incident on Polk Street

Wichita Falls Police responded to United Regional Hospital about a 40-year-old man being treated for life-threatening injuries Sunday around 5:15 p.m. Police said the victim was involved in a disturbance with Kevin Earl Haynes, Jr., 23, in the 1500 block of Polk earlier in the day. During the investigation officers said they believed Haynes, Jr. struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

