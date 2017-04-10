6 Around Town

Friday Apr 14

Saturday, is World Art Day and there will be a garage sale at The Kemp on 1300 Lamar from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you want to test your vocabulary skills there is a free earth-themed scrabble tournament on Saturday at the Wichita Falls Public Library. The fun will kick off at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and is open to ages 12 and up.

