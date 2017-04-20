2017 Give Light Awards
The Junior League of Wichita Falls celebrated and honored non-profits and volunteers of all ages Thursday night, by presenting a total of nine different awards. This year's Life Time Achievement Award went to Felicia Douglas, the Legacy Builder Award was given to Gerald Hohfeld and the Emerging Leader Award went to Shena Barrett.
