10 bottles of dish soap lands a Wichita Falls woman in jail
A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars after police said they found ten bottles of dish soap in her purse. Officers were called out to the Family Dollar on Old Iowa Park road Tuesday morning for a possible theft in progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Wed
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr 1
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC