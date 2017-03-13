Wild bird rescue welcomes baby birds
The Wild Bird Rescue in Wichita Falls welcomed the baby birds of the season with their annual baby bird shower fundraiser. While there is only one baby bird at the rescue now, organizers said that number is expected to increase soon.
