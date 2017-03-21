Wichita Falls strategic plan gets sta...

Wichita Falls strategic plan gets stamp of approval

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Wichita Falls city leaders are putting words into action. On Tuesday council members passed a resolution accepting a strategic planning document that was drafted after last months two day workshop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... 3 min Gay Peace on Earth 2
2800 Pennsylvania Street Mar 12 lake bay boy 1
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb 20 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb '17 Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb '17 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan '17 david 1
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC