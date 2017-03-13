Wichita Falls received 99 out of 100 in regards to the cost of living.
The city of Wichita Falls is being recognized as one of the best places to retire early, but what makes this city such as hot spot when it comes to living out your golden years? The cities were ranked on cost of living, quality of life and access to employment if needed to supplement income. "Whether you want to go to the mall or a park system or the library we are not a vast city in terms of mileage, also your money spreads a lot better, so if you're looking at the cost-of-living Wichita Falls is a great place for a retiree," said Santellana.
