Wichita Falls man sentenced to 21 years in failed murder-for-hire plot

A Wichita Falls man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in a failed 2015 murder-for-hire plot to have his daughter's boyfriend killed. Jeffrey Bryan Peyton was sentenced Friday.

