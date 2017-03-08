Wichita Falls Library holds Women's History class
Assistant professor at Midwestern State University, Melissa Nivens strives to educate people on the history of women. "There is much more talk about women in society these days," said Nivens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb 10
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan '17
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC