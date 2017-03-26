Wichita Falls Health District trying to change bad health habits
One of the organizers said the loss of her father to colon cancer motivated her to inform others about health issues. Laci Edwards, Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition Health Educator, said her father always helped others and she wants to follow in his footsteps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|16 hr
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|2800 Pennsylvania Street
|Mar 12
|lake bay boy
|1
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb '17
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb '17
|Ha Ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC