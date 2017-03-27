WFSO announces new Music Director and Conductor
The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra has named its next Music Director and Conductor after an 18-month long international search. Maestro Fouad Fakhouri will take the stage this October as the orchestra kicks off its 70th season, although he begins work this June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
