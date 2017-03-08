WFPD arrest man for fleeing police, pointing a taser at an officer
Wichita Falls police arrested a man after he ran from police and then pointed a taser at an officer's face. On Tuesday, 24-year-old Trey Moore was pulled over near 7th and Baylor in Wichita Falls.
