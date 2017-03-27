WFISD seniors look at post-graduation opportunities at Senior Send Off
Seniors at Rider High School, Wichita Falls High School, and Hirschi High School took the next step toward graduation Wednesday at the 11th annual "Senior Send Off." The mini-conference, hosted by the Wichita Falls Independent School District had several sessions from local colleges, the Wichita Falls Police Department, the United States Military, and even the CSI unit, to show students the education opportunities after graduation.
