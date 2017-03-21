WF city council approves water reuse change orders
Last week Newschannel 6 brought you a story about the Wichita Falls Public Works Department requesting close to $400,000 dollars for two change orders for the $25 million dollar water reuse projects. On Tuesday council members passed both resolutions granting the money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
