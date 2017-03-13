Water
The Wichita Falls Water Reuse Project is in it's final phase and is expected to be finished this year. But it might cost more than expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2800 Pennsylvania Street
|Mar 12
|lake bay boy
|1
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb '17
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan '17
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC