Walmart in Wichita Falls now offering online grocery shopping and easy pickup
Tuesday morning the Chamber of Commerce and members of the Walmart on Greenbriar came together to make the big announcement. Here's how it works: you first purchase your groceries online, then trained associates pick out your groceries, and deliver them to you in a designated parking space.
