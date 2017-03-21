Vernon College officials ready for WFISD's CEC to open up
The Wichita Falls Independent School District released some hard dates when it comes to the construction progress of the Career Education Center at Tuesday's Special Session meeting. April 14th- The entire building will be dried in, which means the walls will be up, the roof will be complete and the building will be enclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|5 hr
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|2800 Pennsylvania Street
|Mar 12
|lake bay boy
|1
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb '17
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan '17
|david
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC