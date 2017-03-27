Two Texoma football coaches step down
Wichita Falls High School head coach Paul Sharr and Vernon coach Mark Bateman both stepped down from their positions Tuesday. Sharr resigned after one season, leading the Coyotes to a 1-9 record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|Mar 25
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|2800 Pennsylvania Street
|Mar 12
|lake bay boy
|1
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb '17
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb '17
|Ha Ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC