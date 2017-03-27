Two killed in crash near Wichita Falls
Two women were killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon just south of Wichita Falls. Officials say 69-year-old Nancy Day of Wichita Falls was driving south on Highway 79 when her car veered into oncoming traffic.
