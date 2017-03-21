Tow truck driver injured after man re...

Tow truck driver injured after man reportedly tried to stop him from repossessing truck

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: KAUZ

A Wichita Falls tow truck driver attempting to repossess a truck got more than he expected after the owner reportedly tried to drive away. Police said they were called to the 5200 block of Professional Drive after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... 2 hr Gay Peace on Earth 2
2800 Pennsylvania Street Mar 12 lake bay boy 1
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb 20 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb '17 Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb '17 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan '17 david 1
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC