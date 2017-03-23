Texoma embraces Native American cultu...

Texoma embraces Native American culture at Red River Intertribal Powwow

Several Native American tribes gathered in Wichita Falls to celebrate their culture and give back to the community at the Red River Intertribal Powwow. Some Native Americans said the Powwow is a great way for Texoma to embrace their culture and learn more about them.

