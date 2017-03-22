Texas man headbutted 8-year-old for n...

Texas man headbutted 8-year-old for not knowing the word 'organizing,' authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A man in the Wichita Falls area is accused of headbutting an 8-year-old for not knowing what the words "organizing" and "sorting" mean. Michael Joseph Pratt, 46, is charged with injury to a child resulting in a serious bodily injury, The Times Record News reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... Mar 22 Gay Peace on Earth 2
2800 Pennsylvania Street Mar 12 lake bay boy 1
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb '17 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb '17 Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb '17 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan '17 david 1
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC