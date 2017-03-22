Texas man headbutted 8-year-old for not knowing the word 'organizing,' authorities say
A man in the Wichita Falls area is accused of headbutting an 8-year-old for not knowing what the words "organizing" and "sorting" mean. Michael Joseph Pratt, 46, is charged with injury to a child resulting in a serious bodily injury, The Times Record News reports .
