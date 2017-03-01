Texan Sentenced to 21 Years in Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot Read Story AP
Authorities say a North Texas man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in a failed 2015 murder-for-hire plot to have his daughter's boyfriend killed. Jeffrey Bryan Peyton was sentenced Friday in Wichita Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb 10
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb 7
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan '17
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
|Prison lock down (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|4
|marrying an inmate at allred unit (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Velchevy__
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC