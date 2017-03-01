Texan Sentenced to 21 Years in Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot Read Story AP

Texan Sentenced to 21 Years in Failed...

Authorities say a North Texas man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in a failed 2015 murder-for-hire plot to have his daughter's boyfriend killed. Jeffrey Bryan Peyton was sentenced Friday in Wichita Falls.

