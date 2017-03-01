Spokane Empire fall in double overtime to Wichita Falls - Fri, 03 Mar 2017 PST

Charles Dowdell threw for six touchdowns and 254 yards, but even that wasn't enough as the visiting Spokane Empire fell to the Wichita Falls Nighthawks 57-65 in double overtime on Friday in Wichita Falls, Texas in Indoor Football League action. In the second overtime, the Empire scored on Dowdell's fourth-down pass to Trevor Kennedy and appeared to have won on a Kennedy two-point conversion when he leaped over defenders from the 3-yard line - but a penalty erased the play.

