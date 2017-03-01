Spokane Empire fall in double overtime to Wichita Falls - Fri, 03 Mar 2017 PST

Spokane Empire fall in double overtim...

Spokane Empire fall in double overtime to Wichita Falls

Charles Dowdell threw for six touchdowns and 254 yards, but even that wasn't enough as the visiting Spokane Empire fell to the Wichita Falls Nighthawks 57-65 in double overtime on Friday in Wichita Falls, Texas in Indoor Football League action. In the second overtime, the Empire scored on Dowdell's fourth-down pass to Trevor Kennedy and appeared to have won on a Kennedy two-point conversion when he leaped over defenders from the 3-yard line - but a penalty erased the play.

