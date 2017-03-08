SB6 might not affect Wichita Falls businesses
One Wichita Falls business leader said Senate Bill 6, Texas Privacy Act, might not affect local businesses if it passes. Vanda Cullar, Small Business Development Center regional director at Midwestern State University, said big cities like Houston, Dallas or Austin will be the one's that will be affected the most if the bill passes.
