Red river safety day highlights live pipeline rupture response

The gas line is pressurized with air for to simulate what happens when a natural gas line is hit during digging during the Red River Safety Day event. Enertech, Texas811, Wichita Falls Emergency Management and the Damage Prevention Councils of Texas Red River Council are scheduled to present a Red River Safety Day at the JS Bridwell Agricultural Center, 111 N. Burnett St. in Wichita Falls, Texas from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 16. This free event brings first responders, utility, oil and gas, municipal and county personnel together to take part in dynamic hands-on scenario safety training of a staged pipeline rupture.

