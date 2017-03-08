Red river safety day highlights live ...

Red river safety day highlights live pipeline rupture response -

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Altus Times

The gas line is pressurized with air for to simulate what happens when a natural gas line is hit during digging during the Red River Safety Day event. Enertech, Texas811, Wichita Falls Emergency Management and the Damage Prevention Councils of Texas Red River Council are scheduled to present a Red River Safety Day at the JS Bridwell Agricultural Center, 111 N. Burnett St. in Wichita Falls, Texas from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 16. This free event brings first responders, utility, oil and gas, municipal and county personnel together to take part in dynamic hands-on scenario safety training of a staged pipeline rupture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Tue yehoshooah adam 1
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb 20 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb 10 Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb 7 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan '17 david 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan '17 McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan '17 Velchevy__ 4
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC