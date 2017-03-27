PWHF celebrates one year anniversary in downtown Wichita Falls
Wednesday evening, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame president and board of directors is inviting the public to come see how far the museum has come since last year. The reception is being held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Big Blue building on 8th Street.
