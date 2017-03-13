One man dies underneath collapsed concrete in Petrolia

According to Clay County officials, a home repair crew from Wichita Falls was on site to level a concrete porch in the 400 block of North Highway 79. While they were preparing to put equipment in place to perform the job, a substructure was discovered underneath the porch. The victim has not been identified and Clay County officers are working to find out the man's name and notify his next of kin.

