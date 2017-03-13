One man dies underneath collapsed concrete in Petrolia
According to Clay County officials, a home repair crew from Wichita Falls was on site to level a concrete porch in the 400 block of North Highway 79. While they were preparing to put equipment in place to perform the job, a substructure was discovered underneath the porch. The victim has not been identified and Clay County officers are working to find out the man's name and notify his next of kin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2800 Pennsylvania Street
|Mar 12
|lake bay boy
|1
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb '17
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan '17
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC