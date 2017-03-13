Nacogdoches piano prodigy to perform on NPR's 'From the Top' radio show

Nacogdoches piano prodigy to perform on NPR's 'From the Top' rad - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Nio, 12, has been performing on stage since age 6. He's accomplished many awards in regional and national piano competitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.