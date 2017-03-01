Mosquitoes about to be very active in...

Mosquitoes about to be very active in Wichita Falls

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Right now, mosquitoes are increasing in numbers in Wichita Falls due to the unseasonably warm temperatures and above average rainfall. A lot of mosquitoes were able to survive the winter and lay eggs.

