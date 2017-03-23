Men in Action group at Booker T. Washington molds boys into young men
A class at Booker T. Washington Elementary in Wichita Falls is teaching boys in third through fifth grade how to become respectable and responsible young men. "We talk about life things," said Virgil Trigg, a fourth grader.
