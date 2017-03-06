Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike Of Anti-Semitic Crime
The Department of Homeland Security is increasing support for Jewish institutions across the country after an increase in vandalism and violent threats. In the last two months, Jewish Community Centers and Synagogues have been over 120 bomb threats reported to law enforcement agencies across the country.
