13 hrs ago Read more: Wise County Messenger Online

Katherine Marie Oberle and Joshua Bryant Parrish Katherine Marie Oberle of Wichita Falls, daughter of Jack Oberle of Leander and the late Carrie Oberle, will marry Joshua Bryant Parrish, son of Deryl and Dana Parrish, all of Wichita Falls, on June 10, 2017, at The Forum in Wichita Falls.Mark Carter of Fairway Baptist Church in Wichita Falls will ... (more)

