JCPenney to Celebrate 100 years in Paris, Texas

In 1917, James Cash Penney, the founder of JCPenney, established 50 new locations across the country, bringing the total number of his stores to 177 - just as the U.S. was entering World War I. That year JCPenney opened it's doors in Paris, TX in the downtown area. The store remained downtown for over 60 years until it was relocated to the Mirabeau Square Shopping Center on October 18, 1978 and is currently managed by Jimmie Vaughan.

