Hospitals CEOs meet to discuss American Health Care Act
Hospital CEOs went to New Orleans for a meeting to discuss American Health Care Act, the replacement bill to the Affordable Care Act. A CEO to one of the biggest hospitals in Wichita Falls said they're concerned about the cap on federal funding for Medicaid patients proposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2800 Pennsylvania Street
|Mar 12
|lake bay boy
|1
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb '17
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan '17
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC