Health Hero Day at Christ Academy in ...

Health Hero Day at Christ Academy in Wichita Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAUZ

Some of the Newschannel 6 crew was on deck bright and early in the morning to cheer on those participating and to help keep them hydrated by passing out waters. There were several exercise options at the event to help promote healthy living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11) Sat Amy 6
snitching Sat Guest 2
News Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov... Mar 22 Gay Peace on Earth 2
2800 Pennsylvania Street Mar 12 lake bay boy 1
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb '17 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb '17 Ha Ha 1
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC