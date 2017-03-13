Great-grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt supporting Lake Wichita Project.
"Here we have the town of Wichita Falls saying we are not going to wait for your leadership we are going to do it ourselves," said Roosevelt. "Don't think just because you are youth that your views are not important or that your time will not be used wisely, so please young man and young woman roll up your sleeves and get involved and make a different," said Roosevelt.
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2800 Pennsylvania Street
|Mar 12
|lake bay boy
|1
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06)
|Feb 20
|Imyourdemonshaunt...
|4
|I Used To Say That
|Feb '17
|Ha Ha
|1
|Carter Aviation Technologies
|Feb '17
|Arcieroblows
|1
|snitching
|Jan '17
|david
|1
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|McGooters
|20
