Gen. Nuzzo and Col. Keeton shake hand...

Gen. Nuzzo and Col. Keeton shake hands after ENJJPT meeting

WICHITA FALLS, TX Nearly 70 members of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program Steering Committee arrived at Sheppard Air Force Base this week to discuss current issues the Air Force is facing. The Chairman of the Steering Committee, Italian Air Force Brigadier General, Vincenzo Nuzzo, shared his thoughts on the future of ENJJPT and the relationship with Sheppard Air Force Base.

