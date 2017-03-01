For one day only The Junior League of Wichita Falls will be competing against the Junior Leagues of Lubbock, Bryan-College Station, Lawton, Amarillo, Bell County, Odessa, Abilene, Waco, and San Angelo to see who can raise the most food for their respective food bank through a Food Bank Challenge. This is the 2nd annual "Food Fight" where they work with the Food Bank to collect as much food as possible.

