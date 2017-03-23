First Alert: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Sunday
Another storm system will bring the threat of strong to severe storms but first, tonight will be nice. Temperatures will fall back to the lower 60s/upper 50s this evening so don't forget the jacket as you head out.
Read more at KAUZ.
