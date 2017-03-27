Department store celebrates 100 years of business in Wichita Falls
Kathleen Lauck has worked with JC Penny for more than 20 years and is back in her home town of Wichita Falls as the General Manager of the department store. "JC Penny has always been our go-to place for our family," said Lauck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|5 hr
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers
|5 hr
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar 25
|Amy
|6
|snitching
|Mar 25
|Guest
|2
|Texas' next religious liberty fight could be ov...
|Mar 22
|Gay Peace on Earth
|2
|Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike...
|Mar 7
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC