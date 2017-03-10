Continue reading At long last, the deadline to file bills in the Texas Legislature has passed

As the sun started to set in Austin on Friday, lawmakers were still scrambling to fill bills at the Capitol, submitting last-minute legislation that would exempt breastfeeding moms from jury duty, require universities to put cats and dogs used in research up for adoption and create a system that would let Texans send a text to 9-1-1. Friday was the 60th day of the session and the last day lawmakers could file legislation.

