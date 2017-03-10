Continue reading At long last, the de...

Continue reading At long last, the deadline to file bills in the Texas Legislature has passed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dallas Morning News

As the sun started to set in Austin on Friday, lawmakers were still scrambling to fill bills at the Capitol, submitting last-minute legislation that would exempt breastfeeding moms from jury duty, require universities to put cats and dogs used in research up for adoption and create a system that would let Texans send a text to 9-1-1. Friday was the 60th day of the session and the last day lawmakers could file legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Jewish Community Reacts To National Spike... Mar 7 yehoshooah adam 1
News Women Arrested for Injury to a Child (Jul '06) Feb 20 Imyourdemonshaunt... 4
I Used To Say That Feb 10 Ha Ha 1
Carter Aviation Technologies Feb '17 Arcieroblows 1
snitching Jan '17 david 1
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Jan '17 McGooters 20
Prison lock down (Apr '14) Jan '17 Velchevy__ 4
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC