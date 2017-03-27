Choose to Reuse participants can get ...

Choose to Reuse participants can get free compost this weekend

Residents who take part in the Choose to Reuse Program can carry away a free load of compost at the Wichita Falls Organics Facility during the Sanitation Department's Spring Compost Giveaway. It is taking place Saturday, April 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Landfill on Wiley Road.

