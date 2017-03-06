Child thrown from wreck, driver charged with endangerment
Child thrown from wreck, driver charged with endangerment - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Texarkana, TX police say a 6-year-old child was thrown from Yvette Eason's Jeep when she pulled out into traffic on Stateline Avenue Wednesday and into the path of an oncoming Honda Accord.
