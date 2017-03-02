Bills addressing Child Protective Services unanimously pass out of their chambers
Two House bills and a Senate bill that would change the way Child Protective Services operates in Texas unanimously passed out of their respective chambers Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 5 authored by Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls, would make the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services an executive level agency that reports directly to the governor.
Read more at Daily Texan.
