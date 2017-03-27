Another Homeowner Pays Thousands for Pool, Backyard Mess
Gina and Kerry Kind paid Poolscapes NTX tens of thousands of dollars, and they say the owner of Poolscapes ditched their project. They paid the pool company more than $54,000 but the owner said he had to close up shop and file for bankruptcy.
